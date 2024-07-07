Rise in dengue cases: BJP leader urges govt to declare 'emergency situation' in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jul 7 (PTI) Amid reports of a spike in dengue cases in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday urged the government to declare it an "emergency situation", and to make testing free.

The BJP leader also stressed the need to set up a task force in every taluk and a control room, among other measures to monitor and to control the dengue spread.

"Dengue cases are on a rise in the state since January, two children have died due to dengue and there are reports of three to four deaths due to dengue every day and it is painful. There is fear among people across the state, but the government is not afraid yet," Ashoka said.

While speaking to reporters after visiting a government hospital here and meeting infected patients and doctors, he said, 13-14 per cent among the hundred samples checked are getting confirmed for dengue, and there are reports of more deaths among those suffering with comorbidities.

"So controlling dengue is important.....the government should have constituted a taskforce in every taluk, set up a control room, ensured supply of medicines, which they have not done," he added.

Further stating that according to information that he has gathered more than two lakh people are infected by dengue in the state, Ashoka said, the government should bear the expenses of testing.

"The way we did free testing during COVID...I urge the government to immediately make testing free. Rs 600-Rs1,000 is being charged for testing, poor are unable to test," he said.

Pointing out that the government has increased taxes on everything, he said, "free testing may cost about Rs 10 crore, is the government unable to spend that much?" Noting that among those infected many are children, Ashoka said, probably the government has not observed this.

"The government should declare dengue an emergency situation and create alertness among the officials," he said.

He also stressed the need for cleanliness, mobilisation of ASHA and Anganwadi workers to keep a house-to-house check on those with dengue symptoms, setting up separate wards at hospitals for dengue cases, fogging to control mosquitos and to create awareness and assurance among the people who were panicking about the situation. PTI KSU SS