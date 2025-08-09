Rise in dengue cases reported from Arunachal's Namsai

Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) A sudden rise in dengue cases has been reported in Chongkham block of Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, an official said.

The rise in dengue cases has been detected following daily surveillance and monitoring reports from the health facilities across the district, the official said.

In view of the rising positive cases, the Namsai district administration has declared Chongkham block as 'Dengue Outbreak block' to contain further spread of the disease, Namsai deputy commissioner CR Khampa said in a public advisory.

To contain and prevent the spread of dengue, advisories have been issued in the public interest.

Residents have been advised timely cleaning of drainage system and filling up of pothole to avoid water stagnation in surrounding areas, get a blood test and consult a doctor immediately in case of fever, use mosquito repellent creams during outdoor activities, wear full sleeve shirts and full pants and socks, cover the infants with mosquito net during sleep to prevent mosquito bite. PTI COR RG