Rise in endometriosis among women: Doctors emphasis early intervention, awareness

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) With one in every 10 women of reproductive age getting diagnosed with endometriosis, doctors have said early intervention and awareness can help reduce complications related to the painful condition that can lead to infertility.

Since this chronic gynaecological disease has no known cure, women showing its symptoms should immediately consult doctors for early diagnosis and treatment, they said.

"There is a concerning 20 per cent increase in this gynaecological condition (endometriosis) among women in the 20-40 age group. This underscores the need for awareness, early detection, and effective management of the condition. Endometriosis, which often goes undiagnosed for years, can severely impact women's quality of life and fertility if left untreated" Dr Pooja Madhav, gynaecologist at Mumbai-based Apollo Spectra. told PTI.

"Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. This misplaced tissue responds to hormonal changes, causing pain, inflammation, and scar formation. The symptoms of endometriosis are severe pelvic pain, painful periods, fatigue, and, in some cases, infertility. It can also lead to anxiety, stress, mood changes, and even depression among women," Madhav informed.

There is a 10 per cent rise in endometriosis cases among women, with one in 10 women getting diagnosed with the condition per month, said Dr Swetha Lalgudi, gynaecologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital.

"The symptoms shouldn't be ignored. Doctors must be consulted immediately for an accurate diagnosis for early treatment. Endometriosis hurts a woman's fertility by damaging reproductive organs. These changes can interfere with egg release, fertilization, or implantation in the uterus," she explained.

There is no way to prevent endometriosis in general as this condition can occur mostly due to hormonal imbalances such as excess estrogen in the body as well as genetic makeup, pointed out Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.

"However, adopting a healthy lifestyle can be helpful. It can include habits like maintaining hygiene, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and going for regular health checkups," Siddhartha advised.

Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, consultant gynaecologist and infertility specialist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said women in urban and rural areas are at equal risk of developing endometriosis.

"Women from rural and urban areas may have different sets of challenges to face. In rural areas, the common issue is lack of awareness and education about endometriosis and how negatively it can affect their physical well-being. This lack of awareness (among rural women) causes significant delays in diagnosis and treatment while affecting their quality of life," Pallavi said.

"On the other hand, women in urban areas are more likely to struggle with hereditary lifestyle and excessive stress, which can also be the contributor. It is crucial for women to take extra care of their health and follow safety measures to reduce their risk of developing endometriosis," she said.

Staying physically active by performing various activities like walking, running, jogging, and yoga, focusing on eating a diet that is enriched with antioxidants and essential nutrients are essential, Pallavi noted.

The gynaecologist and infertility specialist advised women in the reproductive age not to ignore any signs of this debilitating condition, which can be identified through a surgical procedure, laparoscopy.

"If you tend to experience any unusual symptoms then do not hesitate to seek medical advice. Delaying can only worsen your condition. Go for regular checkups and screenings for timely intervention and diagnosis," she suggested. PTI SM BNM