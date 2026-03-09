Rise in heat melts bitumen layer on part of Indore airport runway, prompts diversion of two flights

Indore, Mar 9 (PTI) Two passenger flights were diverted to Bhopal on Monday as the bitumen layer on a portion of the runway at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport melted and loosened due to high temperature during repair work, an official said.

Airport PRO Ramswaroop Yadav told PTI that the runway re-carpeting work is being carried out between 11 PM and 5 AM.

"The heat in the city has suddenly increased. During a routine inspection, it was found that due to the high temperature, the bitumen layer laid on a portion of the runway had melted and became looser than the prescribed standards," Yadav said.

He added that a team of civil engineers completed the necessary repairs within 20 minutes.

He said that during the repairs, two IndiGo Airlines flights- Delhi-Indore and Raipur-Indore-were diverted to Bhopal and landed at the airport in the state capital.

Yadav said the airline is making arrangements to transport passengers of both flights from Bhopal to their original destination, Indore.

He added that regular flight operations resumed at Indore airport after the runway repairs were completed.

According to IMD, Indore recorded the maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a 2.8 degrees Celsius departure from normal.

The Met department forecast shows Indore's maximum temperature at 36 degrees Celsius on Monday. PTI HWP MAS NSK