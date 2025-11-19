Rise in illegal Bangladeshi nationals attempting crossings amid SIR drives: BSF officials

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border in South Bengal has risen sharply in recent weeks, a 'reverse exodus' being linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, senior BSF officials said on Wednesday.

According to officers, the flow of undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return through unfenced stretches in North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda districts has seen what one described as a "quantum jump" compared to the last two years.

"Earlier, such detections barely entered double digits. Now the figure is consistently in the three-digit bracket every day," a senior BSF officer told PTI.

He said that although some media reports have cited daily numbers of around 500, the actual figure is "slightly lower but substantial, 100, 150 or more. You can safely report that it is in the three-digit range." BSF personnel posted along the border in North 24 Parganas said check posts are witnessing a beeline of people carrying small bags and belongings, openly admitting that they are Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally years ago in search of work.

One of them, Ayesha Bibi, who identified herself as a resident of Khulna district, said she came to India "driven by poverty" and had lived without papers.

"I don't have any documents. Now I want to return to Khulna. That is what I am waiting for here," she told a news channel.

Another Bangladeshi national, Amir Mirza of Satkhira, said he had been living in Birati on the outskirts of Kolkata after arriving illegally for employment.

"There are many like me. Some lived in north Kolkata and other places. Now we all want to go back," he told reporters.

The sudden spike has increased pressure on the BSF and state police, who must put every intercepted individual through biometric verification, questioning and criminal background checks on both sides of the border.

"When someone is caught crossing illegally, we cannot presume they are simply daily-wage earners returning home. They may be fleeing after committing an offence here, or could be a fundamentalist or terror-linked element attempting to slip out," the officer said.

Biometric details are matched with available data repositories, and if investigators detect any red flag, police step in.

"If any criminal angle emerges, they are handed over to the state police. But if they are simply undocumented people who lived here without papers and now want to return, we follow due process and approach the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh). If BGB accepts, they are pushed back; if not, a different process is initiated," another officer said.

Officials said almost all those attempting to cross back have no valid travel papers.

"Only those without documents attempt to slip across illegally. Many came years ago, overstayed, and now fear being caught during SIR or police verification drives," an officer said.

The sheer numbers have created logistical challenges, he said. "No agency can detain thousands for long. After verification, if they have no criminal history, coordinating with BGB and facilitating their return is the only workable option." Border units in Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas district have reported a visible surge.

Since early November, over 100 Bangladeshis have been caught attempting to flee through the Bithari and Tarali borders, BSF sources said.

Officers believe the rush began almost simultaneously with the launch of the SIR exercise across several states.

"SIR and verification drives have made long-term undocumented immigrants anxious. Many who lived here for years are now trying to return in much higher numbers," an officer said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the developments vindicate his long-held view.

"I have been saying this from the very beginning as soon as SIR starts, infiltrators would start fleeing the country. That is what is happening," he said.