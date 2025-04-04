Rise in incidents of Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in US: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said there has been a rise in the number of instances of the Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in the US in recent months.

This information was shared by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about the steps taken by the government to protect the Hindu temples in the US.

"In recent months, there has been a rise in the number of instances of Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in the United States of America," he said.

Singh said the government of India "accords highest priority to the welfare, safety and security of Indian citizens and the Indian community abroad".

"All incidents of attack and vandalization of temples and places of worship are immediately taken up with the host government through diplomatic channels," he added.

The minister noted that the respective temple management authorities and community associations have also registered complaints with the local law enforcement authorities and have called for proper investigations and stringent action against those responsible for these acts and for providing the places of worship with adequate safety and security arrangements.

"The US law enforcement authorities have conveyed that all such cases of vandalization of temples and places of worship are being investigated as hate crimes," Singh said.

"Members of the US Congress have also urged the concerned security agencies to come up with a broader strategy to counter hate crimes targeting the Hindus in the United States," he added.