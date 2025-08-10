Rise in lion population shows India's intimate relation with nature and wildife: Minister

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat), Aug 10 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the rise in the Asiatic lion population shows India's intimate relationship with nature and wildlife.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has given a commitment to the world to work for nature's conservation through the rehabilitation of wildlife, Yadav said.

He was speaking at a state-level function organised at Timbdi in Bhanvad taluka of Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district under Barda Wildlife Sanctuary on the occasion of World Lion Day.

The estimated population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has increased to 891 against 674 five years ago, as per the census conducted in May this year.

Yadav said, "The growth of India's lion population since 1889 (when the last Asiatic lions were seen) shows our intimate relationship with nature and wildlife." India should set the best example of ecocentrism and how humans can coexist with nature, the minister for environment, forest and climate change said.

"We should set the best example of how humans can coexist with nature and ecocentrism. I tell the world that the Maldhari community in Gir has lived with nature conservation. Here the population of lions has grown, and sets the best example of how humans can live intimately with lions," he said.

"If one wants to see the example of wildlife conservation, then they should see Gujarat's Gir, the work of the state government, and lifestyle of our Maldhari and other local communities," he added.

Yadav said the ecocentrism at Gir can set a big example for the world.

Talking about the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), Yadav said these big cats survive wherever there is biodiversity and a relationship of harmony with nature.

"Through the alliance, India wants to tell the world that humans are not superior, and lions do not exist because of us, but humans exist because of lions and nature," he said.

"We should not limit ourselves geographically, and for that we will have to create a relationship between locals and wildlife," Yadav said.

He said out of the seven big cats, five are found in India. "Asiatic lions are only found in India, and that too in Gir, and Gujarat gets the 100 per cent pride for its conservation," he said.

Yadav said under PM Modi's leadership, the number of tiger reserves in the country has increased from 47 to 58, with 70 per cent of the world's tigers found in India.

As for leopards, the increasing man-animal conflict has prompted the government to train its focus on setting up their rescue centres as an experiment to decrease the conflict, he said.

India is also working for the conservation of snow leopard, the fourth largest big cat, with its population in India at 714, Yadav said.

He said the cheetah was last seen in 1952 at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh.

"While there are few Asiatic cheetahs, it was challenging to rehabilitate African cheetahs here. I would like to tell you that we brought cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa and rehabilitated them very well," the minister said.

"Two more species of big cats are found in Latin America--Jaguar and Puma. The prime minister said that these seven big cats are found in 97 countries, and especially in African and Asian countries---and scientific research should be carried out for their conservation through knowledge sharing, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology," he said.

On August 15, 2020, PM Modi spoke about Project Lion, Yadav noted.

"We have not just developed Project Lion, but have also carried out Project Tiger, Project Elephant, Project Dolphin and Project Great Indian Bustard," he said.

After long efforts, Barda has attracted lions which will promote eco-tourism in the area, strengthening its bio diversity, he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 11 eco-development projects of Rs 189 crore, including a new safari park and interpretation centre at Barda and a breeding centre. PTI KA GK