Rise in murder cases in Karnataka, majority due to fallout of disputes, show latest NCRB data

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 1,404 cases of murder were registered in 2022 in Karnataka with a majority of them being due to fallout of disputes followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity', according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Advertisment

An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the number of murder cases in the state have increased from 1,357 in 2021 to 1,404 last year.

Among the 28 states, a maximum of 3,491 cases of murder were registered in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar (2,930) and Maharashtra (2,295) while Karnataka was at the 8th position in 2022.

The murder rate in Karnataka stood at 2.1 per lakh population, while the charge-sheeting in such cases was 90.2, according to the NCRB, which is tasked with collection and analysis of crime data.

'Disputes' with 706 cases was the motive in highest number of murder cases in the state in 2022 followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity in 353 cases, illicit relationships in 108 cases, 'gain' in 59 cases, love affairs in 44 cases, noted the data in the annual crime report of the NCRB, which functions under Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of total murder victims, the majority were male (1,007); 472 were female and three were third gender persons, the data stated. PTI AMP RS SS