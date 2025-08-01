Rise in road accidents due to human error, utility-infra works: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) The rise in road accidents is primarily due to human error and ongoing utility-related infrastructure works, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the assembly on Friday.

Responding to a calling attention motion tabled by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and other MLAs, Sawant said road infrastructure development is a continuous process which involves not only construction and improvement but also coordination with multiple departments for laying utilities such as water supply, electricity, telecom and sewerage.

"During this process, roads are often damaged but are later restored to a motorable condition. In most cases, the poor condition of roads is a result of utility works. However, maximum efforts are being made to mitigate the inconvenience to road users," the CM said.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders. Most accidents are caused by human error such as rash and negligent driving, drunken driving, and overspeeding," he asserted.

The CM said the Public Works Department (PWD) had taken several measures in compliance with Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety guidelines, including restoration and maintenance of crash barriers, construction of standardised speed breakers and rumble strips, imposition of speed limits, installation of traffic signboards and road markings, and median plantations.

"Show cause notices have been issued to several defaulting contractors, and repairs at various locations have been carried out under the Defect Liability Period (DLP) at the contractors' own cost. Regular road maintenance is being undertaken to ensure smooth and incident-free vehicular movement across the state," the CM told the House. PTI RPS BNM