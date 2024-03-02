Rise of customer care fraud a significant concern: Haryana Police

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Asserting that it is committed to combating cybercrimes, Haryana Police on Saturday said the rise of ‘customer care frauds’ was an area of concern.

In a statement, the state police urged people to verify the authenticity of any communication that sought personal or financial information.

Police said many individuals, in search of customer support numbers via search engines, end up contacting fraudulent numbers.

These imposters, posing as customer care representatives, exploit the situation to extract personal and financial information, culminating in financial losses for the victims, they said.

“In an era where digital convenience has become integral to our daily lives, it has also opened up avenues for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting citizens,” the police said in a statement.

Haryana Police had earlier highlighted an alarming rise in cybercrime tactics targeting individuals across the state.

"From impersonation scams to fraudulent job offers, the digital domain is fraught with hazards that the public needs to be aware of and guard against," Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur in a statement here.

Police also highlighted the menace of online job fraud, where cybercriminals create fake job portals or impersonate officials from renowned companies.

Unsuspecting job seekers are lured into sharing sensitive information or transferring money for non-existent job opportunities, registration fees, or training programmes, police said.

Another method of fraud is the Telegram task scam, where victims receive unsolicited messages offering easy money for simple tasks, only to find themselves trapped in schemes that require financial investments, ultimately leading to losses, said police.

"In light of these threats, the Haryana Police urges the public to remain vigilant and cautious," police said.

It recommended verifying the authenticity of any communication requesting personal or financial information and refraining from sharing sensitive details over phone calls or through unverified websites and applications, police said.

"The Haryana Police department is committed to combating cybercrime and safeguarding the citizens of Haryana. Through public cooperation and adherence to the advisory, the department aims to thwart the attempts of cybercriminals," said OP Singh, Additional DGP (Cyber).

This collective vigilance is crucial in the ongoing battle against the sophisticated world of cybercrime," Singh said.

The police encourage anyone who encounters suspicious activities or communications to report them immediately to the authorities or cybercrime helpline number 1930, police said. PTI CHS SKY SKY