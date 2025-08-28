Rishabh Sawhney says ‘Echoes of Valour’ fulfils his dream of going international

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Actor Rishabh Sawhney, who became popular after playing the antagonist in Siddharth Anand’s "Fighter", says his upcoming film "Echoes of Valour" is a milestone in his career as it has been selected for a closed-door screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by filmmaker Indira Dhar, "Echoes of Valour" is described as an emotional story of love, sacrifice and justice.

It features Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles with Sawhney essaying the role of a teacher.

The actor said the project has a special place in his heart.

“Ever since I started acting, I wanted to be part of a film which will go international to the festival circuit and I’m getting to travel because of the film… so it’s a very proud moment for me. This is something I had in my bucket list and now we have ticked it off,” Sawhney said in a statement.

“The main crux of the film is a mother’s love for her child and the story resonated with me at so many levels because I have seen my mother go to lengths to just help me. And when you see the lengths to which the mother in the film goes to get justice for her child, you will be shocked,” he added.

Sawhney said the film also allowed him to explore a completely different shade as a performer.

“I’m playing a teacher in the film and my character plays a catalyst which takes the story ahead. I don’t want to give out more details as I want people to come and watch the film. But we are happy that the film has been selected for the closed-door screening at the Venice Film Festival and I couldn’t be more excited. It just feels special,” he said.

"Echoes of Valour" produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios. PTI RB RB RB