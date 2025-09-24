Rishikesh: Rajasthan woman drowns in Ganga while bathing

Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) A woman from Rajasthan drowned in Ganga river while bathing near Neem Beach in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said on Wednesday.

A man who came along with the woman is feared drowned, they added.

The SDRF stated that four people had come to Neem Beach in the Tapovan area to bathe in the river. Of them, a man and a woman were swept away by the strong current of the river.

People present at the scene jumped into the river and rescued the young woman, who was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Water police and SDRF divers are conducting a search operation in the river to locate the man, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Garvita (23), a resident of Ratangarh town in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The missing youth, Jitendra Jakhar (24), is also a resident of Ratangarh. PTI DPT NB