Rising Cancer Cases in Kashmir Valley: A growing Concern amongst the residents

New Delhi: The Kashmir valley is facing a significant public health challenge as cancer cases surge to unprecedented levels. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the region recorded its highest-ever number of cancer diagnoses, with 14,112 individuals affected, Greater Kashmir newspaper reported.

Advertisment

This alarming figure is part of a wider trend observed over the last six years in Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, where a total of 80,017 cases have been documented. This increase in cancer incidence is attributed to a variety of factors, with sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and the consumption of food items laced with harmful chemicals being primary contributors.

The pervasive use of certain dyes, known to be carcinogenic, in the food industry exacerbates the issue. Carmoisine and tartrazine, frequently employed as colouring agents in Kashmir for various food items, spices, and sauces, have been highlighted as concerning additives.

The problem of food adulteration and contamination has become increasingly significant, reflecting a broader crisis of food safety and public health in the region.

Advertisment

Greater Kashmir newspaper analysing the data from the National Cancer Registry Programme Report indicates a steady increase in cancer cases year over year, with the 2023-24 fiscal year witnessing a 2.7% increase from the previous year. This trend is not only alarming but also indicative of deep-rooted health and environmental issues that need urgent attention.

Dr. Sheikh Zahoor, a noted oncologist in Kashmir, while speaking to the Greater Kashmir newspaper highlighted the critical nature of this trend, citing sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and exposure to food chemicals as key risk factors driving the rise in cancer cases.

The issue is further compounded by the region's healthcare infrastructure, which struggles to keep pace with the growing demand for cancer care. With only one PET scan available in the government sector at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, patients face significant hurdles in obtaining timely and accurate diagnostics.

Advertisment

Many patients, who have the means, are transferring their loved ones to specialized cancer hospitals in PGI Chandigarh or New Delhi due to a lack of medical experts and equipment in the valley.

A patient from Kashmir receiving treatment at the Rajeev Gandhi Cancer Research Institute in Rohini shared that seeking treatment outside the valley is not only financially burdensome but also poses challenges for prolonged stays in Delhi, as treatments often require several months.

The increase in cancer diagnoses places a considerable strain on Kashmir's main tertiary care healthcare institutions, SKIMS and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, both of which have documented a rise in cases.

Advertisment

The data reveals that a significant number of cancer patients seek treatment at these facilities, highlighting the urgency of addressing this health crisis.

Research and studies conducted in the region, including a 2012 study from SKIMS, point to dietary practices, lifestyle choices, and the consumption of high-salt foods as contributing factors to the rising cancer incidence.

Moreover, the discovery of hazardous substances in food products by large business companies has led to legal interventions, including significant restrictions imposed by the High Court in 2014.

The situation in Kashmir calls for collective action from individuals, healthcare professionals, and the government.