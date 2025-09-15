Rising childhood NCDs: Maharashtra govt to strengthen screening drive for early detection

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is strengthening the screening drive for early detection of childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to tackle this growing health crisis that has already impacted over six million children across the state.

The state is committed to strengthening services for children with NCDs, Maharashtra Public Health Department Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak said at a workshop on 'Childhood NCDs' on Monday.

"Expanding screenings in schools, ensuring free access to essential medicines, and improving district-level care are our immediate priorities. Such diseases can be prevented in the future if care is taken from the time of pregnancy at primary health centres. We all need to work together to reach all levels of society, especially marginalized communities," Vinayak said.

Childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are fast becoming a silent emergency in Maharashtra, affecting over six million children, according to official data.

Conditions once considered adult illnesses - such as diabetes, asthma, congenital heart disease, sickle cell disease, and obesity - are now affecting children in growing numbers.

Globally, NCDs are responsible for 71 per cent of all deaths while in India, they account for nearly two in three deaths.

Maharashtra reflects this trend, as around 2,000 new cases of Type 1 diabetes and 20,000-25,000 cases of congenital heart disease were found in the state.

Nearly 3.3 million children live with asthma, while 8.8 million are estimated to have some form of mental disorder in this state.

Childhood obesity is also on the rise, with six million overweight children, including 2.4 million children who are obese in this state.

The childhood non-communicable diseases represent one of the most pressing but under-recognised challenges which is becoming an invisible epidemic, said the Chief of UNICEF in Maharashtra Sanjay Singh.

Maharashtra's leadership in launching focused action for early detection and integrated management sets a precedent for the rest of the country, Singh said.

"UNICEF is privileged to partner with the Maharashtra government to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the chance to live a healthy, fulfilling life. The impact extends beyond hospitals. Families struggle with recurring medical costs, frequent travel to district centres, and the stigma their children face at school and in communities," Singh added.

Singh also informed that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, with the support of UNICEF, has established a Paediatric NCD Clinic, offering weekly outpatient services in order to address the challenge of Childhood NCDs.

The state health department is also exploring ways to integrate children's NCD care into the National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs, he added.

"The partnership between AIIMS Nagpur, UNICEF and the Maharashtra government allows us to move beyond treatment and focus on prevention - reaching children and families early, building healthier habits, and reducing the burden of childhood NCDs," AIIMS Executive Director Dr Prashant Joshi said.

Together with the Maharashtra government and UNICEF, AIIMS Nagpur is committed to ensuring that every child has a fair chance to grow up healthy and thrive, he added. PTI SM BNM