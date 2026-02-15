Rising debt burden on Haryana farmers due to ineffective govt policy: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Sunday claimed farmers in Haryana are sinking in debt owing to ineffective policies of the BJP government.

"Agriculture has long been the backbone of Haryana's prosperity, but due to the policies of the BJP government, farmers in the state are increasingly sinking into a debt trap," she said.

The Congress MP from Sirsa said official figures confirm that "the average debt per farmer family in Haryana has crossed Rs 1.83 lakh".

In a written reply submitted in the Haryana Assembly by the government last year, as of September 30, 2025, the outstanding agriculture loan against 25,67,467 farmers in the state is Rs 60,816 crore, Selja said.

She alleged that under the BJP's "double-engine government, input costs in agriculture are consistently increasing, farmers are not receiving full benefits of minimum support price (MSP), adequate compensation is not being provided during natural disasters, and landless farmers remain highly vulnerable".

These circumstances have turned farming from a profitable occupation into a source of distress, she said in a statement.

Selja said the farmers and youth are the real strength of Haryana, but current government's policies have pushed farmers deeper into debt while driving young people towards unemployment, substance abuse and migration.

The Congress MP demanded the state government formulate a concrete farm debt relief plan, ensure effective MSP for all crops, provide time-bound compensation in cases of natural disasters, and announce a special package for small and landless farmers.

She asserted that the Congress will continue to fight for the rights and interests of farmers and youth.

Selja has also written to the Haryana chief minister regarding 'johad' (pond) lands in several gram panchayats under Nathusari Chopta block in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Selja said local representatives informed her that the current physical status of pond lands in many villages differs from what is recorded in revenue records.

The letter notes that past records no longer match the ground reality, causing practical difficulties for villagers and adversely affecting land use, irrigation, livestock management and rural development schemes.

She requested that the departments concerned be directed to conduct a fresh physical verification and survey of johad lands in these panchayats, and necessary corrections be made in revenue records.

This, she said, would prevent future disputes and help maintain balanced water conservation systems.