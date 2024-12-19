Rising dominance of criminals needs to end in Maharashtra: Patole in assembly

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday raised several questions surrounding the recent violence following the desecration of a Constitution replica in Parbhani and sarpanch's murder in Beed, stating that these incidents have tarnished the reputation of the state.

Participating in a debate in the state legislative assembly over the two incidents that occurred in the last fortnight, he alleged that lawlessness prevails under the BJP-led government.

The rising dominance of criminals in Maharashtra needs to end, Patole said.

"When will action be taken against the police officers responsible for Somnath Suryavanshi's death in Parbhani? Who authorised lathi-charge on peaceful protesters?" he asked.

A bandh was called last week in Parbhani after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the city railway station was found damaged. But the shut-down took a violent turn when a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.

Suryavanshi, arrested in connection with the violence in Parbhani, died in police custody.

Beed has also been in news after Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted from his car near a toll plaza, and his body was later found in the Daithana area of Kej tehsil. The state CID is investigating the murder.

"The goondaraj in Beed supported by political blessings needs to end," he said, and asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to drop the minister concerned from the cabinet.

The incidents in Parbhani and Beed districts have tarnished the name of progressive Maharashtra and the legacy of its saints. These incidents appear to be an attempt to erase the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said.

Suryavanshi's death due to police brutality in Parbhani is nothing less than a murder, Patole alleged.

"Why hasn't any action been taken against the responsible officers yet? There is a need to put an end to the dominance of the politically-backed criminals in Maharashtra," Patole asked.

During the Mahayuti alliance in the last two-and-a-half years, there has been an effort to shield criminal activities.

"In Beed, Valmik Karad, who has serious charges like murder against him, was given police protection. Who recommended protection, and for what reason?" Patole sought to know.

He also asked if transfers within the police department happen as per Karad's orders.

"The Beed incident is extremely grave and seems to have a political backing, with rumours suggesting a minister's involvement. Such a minister must be removed from the cabinet," he said.

Had the police taken appropriate action immediately, subsequent events could have been avoided. Instead, the police conducted a combing operation and brutally beat up innocent individuals, the Congress leader alleged.

"Who ordered this baton charge? Was the Parbhani incident government-sponsored? These are pressing questions. Innocent people have been falsely charged. Somnath Suryawanshi, who was filming the police baton charge, was arrested, brutally assaulted in custody and killed by the police. However, the government has not taken action against a single officer so far," he said.

In Beed, under Karad's influence, 200 false cases were filed within two days.

"Who really runs the administration - the government or criminals?" he asked.

"Despite having a capable chief minister, how does such chaos prevail in the state? A gangster holds sway over Beed; who is their master? This dominance of criminals must end and Maharashtra must uphold the values taught by Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar," Patole said. PTI MR NP