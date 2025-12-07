Rising Investor Meet: 91 MoUs worth Rs 36,660 cr signed, says CM Stalin

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that the state signed 91 MoUs at the TN Rising Investor Meet here, bringing in investments worth Rs 36,660 crore and creating 56,766 jobs.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that thanks to the "unshakable confidence" shown by the investors, Tamil Nadu is moving towards the goal of becoming a one-trillion‑US‑dollar economy.

TN Rising is a state government initiative launched in 2025 as a chain of regional investment conclaves—starting in Thoothukudi, followed by Hosur, Coimbatore, and now Madurai—to support "balanced regional development" rather than concentrating big projects only around Chennai.

Delivering his keynote address at the meet, the chief minister insisted that his job is not over just because MoUs have been signed.

"I routinely review all departments, and because of this follow-up, more than 80 per cent of the projects covered by MoUs have been implemented, a level of output no other state has shown," the CM said.

Stalin said that to attract investments from outside, the state must first create a conducive atmosphere.

"Just because a chief minister is visiting their countries and asking them to invest, no one will put in their money," he added.

"Before making investments, investors closely examine everything about a state: its policies, the quality of its human resources, infrastructure, law and order, administrative capability, and long‑term stability, and only then do they choose the place," he added.

Speaking about Madurai, Stalin said that just as it is imperative to protect old Madurai’s traditions, culture, and historic monuments, the present needs and future expectations of the city must also be met.

"Is it enough if Madurai is known only as the city that nurtured Tamil through the Sangam, or just as a temple city? My wish and goal is for Madurai to gain fame as an industrial city as well," said the CM.

He noted that the city is already rising as the information technology hub of southern Tamil Nadu.

"With SIDCO industrial estates and the ELCOT IT parks at Vadapalanji and Ilanthaikulam, Madurai has the kind of infrastructure that can help it grow into a major industrial centre in the future," he expressed confidence.