Rising live-in relationships serious concern for society: Punjab State Women Commission

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill expressed serious concern over the increasing number of live-in relationship cases, saying it is a worrying trend for society.

Addressing a Lok Adalat at the Patiala Police Lines, she said that not only young men and women but also some married individuals are engaging in such relationships, which are weakening the social fabric.

She emphasized the need to curb this and said that she would recommend to the state government regarding amendments in law on the matter, an official statement read.

During the Lok Adalat, Gill heard 35 cases and directed police officials to reinvestigate several complaints.

She also took up new cases, reaffirming the commission's commitment to ensuring a fair hearing and timely justice for women.

She highlighted that many women are unable to visit the commission's office in Mohali, which is why such Lok Adalats are being organized across districts.

Gill reiterated the commission's strict stance against derogatory language towards women. She urged both public figures and common citizens to refrain from using offensive remarks against women.

Gill said since taking charge in March 2024, the commission has received nearly 2,500 cases, of which 70 percent have already been resolved.

These cases primarily involved marriage disputes, property conflicts, NRI marriages, dowry harassment, exploitation of women, live-in relationships, and domestic violence, it said.

Expressing concern over growing intolerance within families, she remarked that minor disagreements are now escalating into major disputes, leading to increased family tensions and conflicts.

She also pointed out that the rising number of old-age homes is another alarming trend for society. PTI SUN OZ OZ