Rising liver ailments concerning; diet key to health, overall wellness

Mumbai: Amid a spike in fatty liver disease, hepatitis and cirrhosis across all age groups, experts have raised concerns over the consumption of sugary and processed foods, stressing that diet plays a direct role in liver health and overall wellness.

Besides satisfying hunger, wholesome food also has the power to heal, restore and protect, they said.

“Currently, youngsters aged 23-30 are getting diagnosed with fatty liver due to constant consumption of sugary, fatty, junk, canned and processed foods," Greeneagles Hospital director ((HPB surgery, pancreas, intestine and liver transplant) Dr Anurag Shrimal said.

"It is, therefore, imperative that individuals begin to pay close attention to their eating habits. What we eat plays a direct role in how well our liver functions,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, swelling and abdominal pain often go unnoticed, he stated.

Hence, conditions like fatty liver, hepatitis and cirrhosis are on the rise in people of all age groups, the expert said.

It is crucial to prioritise liver health and help people understand the value of regular check-ups, preventive care and lifestyle modifications, said Dr Ameet Mandot, director of the department of hepatology and liver transplant medicine at the Mumbai-based hospital.

“In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to overlook the silent workhorse of our body - the liver. It doesn't complain much, yet it performs over 500 vital functions daily, from filtering toxins to regulating nutrients,” Dr Chetan Kalal, associate director (hepatology and liver transplant) at the hospital said.

Food should not be consumed just to satiate hunger, as it has the power to heal, restore and protect, said the expert.

“Our diet plays a key role in preventing and managing liver conditions like fatty liver disease, hepatitis and cirrhosis. Unfortunately, many people only start caring about their liver when symptoms arise. But by then, it may already be under strain,” he noted.

A liver-loving diet is not a complex prescription, he said.

“It’s simple, wholesome food—rich in fibre, abundant in fruits and vegetables, balanced with whole grains and healthy fats, and supported by proper hydration,” Kalal added.