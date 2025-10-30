Rising population in cities pose challenge for urbanisation, says Union Minister Khattar

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said urbanisation has become a major issue with the rapid rise in city population and the Centre has begun holding regional meetings to address a wide range of urban development concerns.

"Urbanisation has become a major issue these days because, day by day, the population of our cities is increasing," Khattar said after a regional meeting here involving Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.

The union minister for housing and urban affairs said the meeting discussed subjects "right from road, drains, mobility, metro rail," and included "demands and suggestions" from participating states.

"It was a good meeting," he said, adding that the Centre plans to hold an Urban Conclave in New Delhi soon where ministers, secretaries and the mayors of some important corporations will be invitied.

Stressing the importance of cooperative federalism, Khattar said, "There may be governments of various political parties, but for being in a cooperative federalism, we have to cooperate with each other so that together we can move. We have to strengthen our country and no state should be left behind." Responding to questions about the alleged delay in release of central funds, the minister clarified that there is no common policy in all the subjects as many issues are state-specific.

He added that metro and other urban projects are funded through a mix of central-state partnerships, public-private ventures, and international agencies like those in Japan and the World Bank.

On the Bengaluru tunnel road controversy in which Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya have locked horns, Khattar said urban challenges differ from city to city and there cannot be ‘a common solution’ for all.

"Every city has different situations. Metro can be built underground and above...," he remarked.

Khattar highlighted that India’s metro network has expanded rapidly, with 1,100 km operational and another 900 km in progress.

"Today we are in third place in terms of the metro rail network. Once we build a 2,000 km metro rail line, we will surpass the USA also," he said.

He concluded that metro rail work is under way in five cities and will eventually expand to 29 across the country.

