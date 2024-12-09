'Rising Rajasthan' summit can change state's job market, economy: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, on Monday said that the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ investment summit provides an opportunity to transform the state's job market and economy.

Advertisment

Raje, who attended the inaugural session of the summit, told the media, "As soon as these (agreements) come into effect, there will be an opportunity to change employment, the economy, and the colour of Rajasthan." The three-day investment summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"I pray to God that these (agreements) come into effect as soon as possible. We should get a chance to see a well-prospering Rajasthan in the next four years," Raje said.

"I am very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has come here among us, and I am confident that whatever has been seen today through his efforts, and through the efforts of our Chief Minister, will bear fruit and have full impact on Rajasthan,” she further said.

Advertisment

On the same occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari remarked that Rajasthan has immense potential, and organising such a large event in the first year of the government is a significant challenge taken up by the chief minister. She added that the investors present were very enthusiastic.

Today, so many big industrialists have come, and an environment has been created in Rajasthan that will attract more investment, she said.

“Prime Minister Modi also praised our government a lot. Everyone, including our Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his team, is doing good work. We will continue to work like this,” she added.

Advertisment

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena highlighted that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed, and work on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is underway.

The ERCP has a 15 per cent provision for industries, which will benefit eastern Rajasthan, he said. PTI AG ARD ARD ARD