'Rising Rajasthan Summit' will give new direction to industries: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that the proposed 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in Jaipur will give a new direction to industries.

He said that with the cooperation of all, a positive environment for investment is being created in the state by making this investors meet a "success".

He was addressing a meeting with intellectuals of the economic sector on 'Rising Rajasthan' at his official residence.

He said there are immense possibilities of investment due to the availability of abundant natural resources in the state.

"We have decided to hold the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' in the very first year of our tenure so that the state can become a leader in the field of industries," he said.

"Our team is working day and night to make 'Rising Rajasthan' a success," he added.

In the meeting, a tribute was paid to industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday. PTI SDA MNK MNK