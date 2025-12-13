Rising raw material costs push kite prices up by 40% ahead of Makar Sankranti festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) A sharp increase in raw material costs has led to a nearly 40 per cent rise in kite prices this year, affecting manufacturers ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

The Rajput family from the Buddi Lane area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been engaged in the kite-making business for over 60 years. They supply kites across Maharashtra and to neighbouring states.

Every year, both local and outstation buyers flock to their shops during the festive season. At present, kite manufacturing is in full swing at the Rajput brothers’ workshops.

Speaking about the price hike, kite manufacturer Anil Rajput said there has been a significant rise in the cost of raw materials compared to last year.

"Last year, the paper rim cost us Rs 900, which has increased to Rs 1,100 this year. A bundle of 1,000 bamboo sticks earlier cost Rs 1,050, but the price has almost doubled to around Rs 2,000," he said.

He added that the increase in production costs has directly impacted kite prices.

"The minimum price of a kite was Rs 5 last year, which has gone up to Rs 7 this year. We now have to convince customers about the revised rates,” he said.

Rajput also expressed concern about the future of the traditional family business.

"Kite making involves heavy physical labour. Our younger generation is not interested in continuing this work. At our age, we cannot switch professions, so we continue to run the business to support our family," he said.

The family works long hours, often starting at 9 am and continuing until 2 am.

"My wife was paralysed earlier, but as she is recovering, she has also started helping us with the work," he said.

Govardhan Rajput, another family member, said kite making is their ancestral occupation and continues throughout the year, with peak activity beginning after the Ganesh festival in August–September.

"Our kites are supplied to places like Nizamabad in Telangana, as well as Nanded, Vaijapur and Yeola," he said, adding that the family expects business to pick up significantly in the coming days with Makar Sankranti approaching.