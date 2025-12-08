'Rising Sun' will rule TN again, says DMK chief Stalin

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) Regardless of political opponents and the number of alliances that emerge, the Rising Sun (DMK's symbol) will rule TN again, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed on Monday.

The DMK, Stalin said, will form the Dravidian model 2.0 government in 2026.

Exuding confidence that he would get a second term in office as Chief Minister through the Assembly election next year, he called upon party members to continue meeting the people and tell them about the achievements of the DMK government.

"With people's support we will save democracy... we will form the Dravidian model 2.0 government," Stalin told the party's district secretaries at a video conference meeting from here.

The party president appreciated the cadres for their work in SIR to protect the voting rights of the people and said, "Our work will not be complete until we protect the voting rights of all the people in Tamil Nadu." "No matter how many political opponents come and irrespective of alliances that emerge, Udhaya Suriyan will rule Tamil Nadu again," he said.

The party chief inquired about the election-related work ("my polling booth, victory booth") being carried out throughout the state. PTI JSP JSP ROH