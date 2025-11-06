Rising unemployment grave concern but PM always in election mode: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said "rising unemployment" has become a matter of "grave concern" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of solving this problem, is always in "election mode", busy "inventing new speeches" to divert the attention of the public.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "past 11 years of misrule" have hit all sections of society.

"Students, youth, farmers, labourers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, businessmen - not a single section is happy with this government. Inflation is skyrocketing, the value of the rupee is continuously falling, and the gap between rich and poor is ever-widening, making life difficult for poor and middle-class families," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

"In this context, rising unemployment has become a matter of grave concern," the Congress leader said.

Citing the latest CMIE report, Ramesh said the country's unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in October 2025, the highest level in the last six months.

"Millions of people have lost their jobs in several sectors, including construction and IT-banking. More than 90 lakh people have lost their jobs in the construction industry, while the number of salaried jobs has declined by 25 lakh," he said.

Similarly, alarming statistics have emerged every year over the past 11 years, he added.

"Yet, it seems Modi ji has no concern for the country's youth. Always in election mode, he is busy inventing new speeches to divert the attention of the public instead of solving the problem of unemployment," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages were hitting the common people hard. PTI ASK DV DV