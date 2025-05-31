Rising water level in Imphal river has compounded distress of people in Manipur: Cong

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday expressed concern over the rising water level in Imphal river and said this has compounded the distress of the people of the state, which is under President's rule.

Sharing a government advisory over rising water levels in the river due to heavy rainfall, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said President's rule has been a "failure" in Manipur and the agony of the people continues in the trouble-torn state.

"The agony of the people of Manipur continues. The PM persists in ignoring their pleas to visit the state. President's Rule has been a marked failure. Discredited BJP MLAs are busy jockeying for power.

"Now comes news that the Imphal River is flowing well above the high flood level. This, coupled with mismanagement, has compounded the distress of the people of the state - especially in and around Imphal," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader claimed that the party is extending all possible assistance in these difficult circumstances.

The authorities have issued a warning of flood and advised evacuation of population living in the flood plains of Imphal river within Imphal city.

With heavy rain lashing Manipur for the past three days, waterlogging has been reported from different parts of the state capital Imphal on Friday affecting normal life, an official said.

The water level of several rivers including Imphal river and Serou river which flows across Imphal valley also witnessed a significant rise. PTI SKC ZMN