Risk of facing deletion if voters don’t ensure their names in rolls, says actor Vijay on SIR

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay on Saturday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu including first-time voters to make sure their names figure in the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR in the state.

Being negligent would only lead to deletion of electors’ names from the rolls and thus denial of voting rights, he claimed.

“Voting is not only our right but also our life. We won’t have voting rights if we get deceived. Such a situation may arise due to SIR if we don’t ensure our names in the voters’ list,” Vijay said in his latest video message.

Addressing the issues on the Special Intensive Revision that would continue till December 4, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder said there were 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu. Once the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed the forms to voters at their doorsteps, the people should fill up and submit the forms and obtain acknowledgement from the BLOs.

“Untill the list is published we can’t be sure if we are still voters. There’s a lot of confusion among the people regarding SIR. TVK members say the forms were not distributed in many areas,” Vijay said in the video.

People can alternatively download the forms and submit them online and retain a screenshot. “Know your BLOs, get their mobile numbers and maintain contact with them. And first-time voters, especially Gen Z, can download form 6 and submit. See that there’s no mismatch in your names and details on Aadhaar,” he advised.

He appealed to TVK cadres to help the public in updating their names in the rolls. “We should show our strength. Take up the powerful tool called voting right. Vote and democracy can lead us to victory,” Vijay said.

He further said “let’s gather in large numbers at the polling stations and convert Tamil Nadu into Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. We can usher in change in the state only when each vote is protected. Stay alert,” the actor said. PTI JSP JSP ROH