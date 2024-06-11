RITES, Andal Diesel Shed sign MoU for loco maintenance

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) RITES Ltd, a premier transport infrastructure consultancy firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastern Railway's Andal Diesel Shed, Asansol Division, West Bengal.

“This MoU sets up a framework for collaboration on major schedule repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives owned by RITES and other clients at the Andal Diesel Shed facility,” a press statement from RITES said.

"The partnership aims at streamlining the repair and maintenance process for diesel locomotives. As part of this collaboration, RITES will secure or identify business opportunities for higher schedule repairs, while the Andal Diesel Shed will execute the maintenance work," it said.