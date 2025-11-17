RITES, AP Economic Development Board sign MoU to spur infra investment in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) RITES Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board under which it will provide consultancy services to facilitate investments in infrastructure and industrial development across key sectors in the state.

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited is a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm under the Railway Ministry.

Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board serves as the state’s premier agency for promoting investments and enabling ease of doing business.

“Under the MoU, RITES will extend its technical expertise across key infrastructure consultancy domains, including feasibility studies, detailed project reports (DPRs), project management consultancy, bid management and third party inspection and audit services,” the RITES said in a press note.

“The collaboration spans a wide range of sectors such as transport systems, ports, waterways, power, water and wastewater, buildings and industrial infrastructure, among others,” it added. PTI JP JP SKY SKY