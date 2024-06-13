RITES, DMRC to jointly explore projects in mass rapid transit system

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The DMRC and RITES have signed an MoU to collaborate and jointly explore consultancy assignments in India and abroad in the mass rapid transit system field, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU was officially signed by Amit Kumar Jain, director (of operations and services), of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Deepak Tripathi, Director (technical) of Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in the presence of DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials, it said.

"The partnership aims at streamlining the process for jointly exploring, identifying, securing, and executing consultancy assignments for operations and management of Metro/Light Rail Transit/Mass Rapid Transit Systems in India and abroad," a press statement from RITES said.

This collaboration also includes rolling stock, depot management, station management, maintenance of railway Infrastructure among others in India and abroad.

The collaboration between DMRC and RITES will help both organisations to work together on new projects in India and abroad with their expertise in respective fields, the statement added.