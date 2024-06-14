RITES, DVC sign MoU

New Delhi, Jun 14, (PTI) RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy firm under the railway ministry, has signed an MoU with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), under the power ministry, to collaborate for maintenance and operational management of various railway facilities.

It includes railway sidings, signalling and telecommunication systems and 25KV overhead electrification isolators across DVC's private railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand, a statement said.

"The maintenance work entrusted to RITES will include the AMC for railway sidings, O&M of S&T systems, and operation of 25KV OHE isolators," RITES said in the statement. PTI JP JP ANB ANB