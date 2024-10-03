RITES partners with DMRC for exploring metro projects in India and abroad

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) RITES Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to identify, secure, and execute metro projects in India and abroad, a press release said.

RITES is a transport infrastructure consultancy under the Ministry of Railway.

The DMRC operates and maintains Delhi's extensive metro rail network and this strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in several areas, including general consultancy, project management, detailed design, and feasibility studies, the release from RITES said.

"The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects," the company said.

"Also, the alliance syncs with RITES' ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint under its 'RITES Videsh' initiative. With DMRC's extensive experience in metro rail operations and RITES' proven expertise in transport infrastructure, both entities are well-positioned to pursue emerging opportunities," it added. PTI JP RPA