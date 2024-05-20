RITES signs pact with Bangladesh Railway to supply 200 passenger coaches

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) State-owned RITES Limited signed a contract with Bangladesh Railways on Monday to supply 200 broad-gauge passenger carriages to the neighbouring country.

"The export arm of Indian Railways, RITES, has won the USD 111.26 million (approximately Rs 915 crore) contract, funded by European Investment Bank, through a global competitive bidding process," a press statement from RITES Limited said.

It added that besides supply, RITES will offer its expertise in design, spare parts support and training as per the terms and conditions of the contract.

"The contract has a supply with a commissioning period of 36 months, followed by a warranty period of 24 months," according to the statement.

The contract highlights the company's commitment to foster growth through the export of indigenously developed world-class railway rolling stock, in line with the vision of 'Make in India, for the World', it said.

“RITES has been an old partner in Bangladesh's path to infrastructure development. Earlier, it had supplied 120 BG Passenger Coaches (LHB type), 36 BG locomotives and 10 Meter Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh Railways, besides collaborating on other infrastructure projects," the company added. PTI JP JP NSD NSD