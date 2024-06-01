Ritual involving animal sacrifice performed not at Kerala temple, but nearby, claims Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, was not performed at the Rajarajeshwara temple in Kerala, but in a private place nearby.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government reiterated that no animal sacrifice was held near a temple in the northern part of the state, as claimed by Shivakumar.

Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that the "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga" was being performed targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the Congress government in the state, near Rajarajeshwara temple in Kerala.

The state Congress chief, without revealing any names, alleged that some political people in the state were getting it done, and Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) are being consulted for it.

"I'm telling you, I have a lot of respect for the temple....I have not said (ritual was) in the temple. In the temple nothing has happened, I know. It is somewhere near (temple) in a private place, things have happened. This is the information I have got," Shivakumar told reporters on Saturday in response to a question about the Kerala government conducting an inquiry about his claims.

Asked about the exact place, he said, "I don't want to disclose. A priest who was part of that (ritual), has given me some information." "I have visited Rajarajeshwara temple....I know earlier there were some practices in the temple, but now they are not practicing in the temple. But some of them are trying to do it (outside). Let them (govt) inquire. I know a lot of things, but I don't want to disclose things.

"I have respect for all the Kerala temples, it is God's Own Country. We respect them. Some have misunderstood. I don't want to hurt the sentiments of anyone in Kerala or anywhere in the country," he added.

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Saturday said, "We investigated the claim and also contacted the Malabar Devaswom Board. The preliminary report we got states that nothing like that has happened in or near the temple. The Devaswom Board also confirmed it." According to Shivakumar's statement, he was told that the "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga" is performed for "Shatru Samhara" (destruction of enemies). "For this Yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheeps, five pigs....Aghoris are being approached. It is going on." PTI KSU KH