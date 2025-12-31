Rituals begin at Ram Temple complex on second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya, Dec 31 (PTI) Religious rituals commenced at the Ram Temple complex here on Wednesday to mark Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi, commemorating the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, temple authorities said.

Temple trustee Anil Mishra said the rituals began with Ganapati Puja and Mandal Pujan.

According to Mishra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi programme at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. In Singh's presence, the ceremonial abhishek of Ram Lalla will be performed, followed by Prakatotsav Aarti, he said.

The defence minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the gathering from Angad Tila near the exit gate of the temple complex, Mishra said.

Around 1,200 saints from Ayodhya have been invited to attend the ceremony, Mishra said.

In a post on X, Adityanath described the occasion as historic, saying Ayodhya was witnessing a significant moment as it marked the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla's idol.

"The installation of Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolises the end of centuries of struggle and suffering," he said, adding that the moment represented the culmination of decades of devotion, the blessings of saints and the faith of 140 crore Indians.

The chief minister said every devotee of Lord Ram was filled with contentment on the occasion.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde had earlier said that Singh will also hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple, one of the seven temples located within the temple complex.

Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, during a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.