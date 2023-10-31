Rival Congress candidate accuses Vijayvargiya of concealing information about two cases in poll affidavit

Indore, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress MLA from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla on Tuesday accused rival BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya of not disclosing information about two criminal cases against him in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, however, said he was not trying to hide anything and if there was an omission, it will be rectified.
Notably, Monday was the last day of filing nominations for the November 17 elections.
Shukla has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission and demanded that Vijayvargiya's nomination be cancelled for filing a `false' affidavit, said the Congress MLA's lawyer Saurabh Mishra.
Vijayvargiya deliberately concealed information about two criminal cases, pending in courts at Alipur in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh, and hence his nomination as a BJP candidate from Indore-1 should be cancelled, the lawyer said.
Reacting to the allegation, Vijayvargiya told reporters, "Congress should do clean politics and fight. There are many cases going on against me and there is nothing to hide from the government about these cases.
"If any case has been missed while filing the affidavit, we will rectify the mistake," the BJP candidate said.
However, an official of the district election office said Vijayvargiya's nomination has already been scrutinized and accepted.
Advocate Mishra said his client has all legal options open including going to the court against Vijayvargiya's candidature.