Rival NCP factions exchange documents for verification in MLC disqualification case

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Lawyers representing two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday exchanged documents for verification in connection with the disqualification petitions filed by both groups against members of the legislative council (MLCs) from opposite sides.

The schedule of hearing of the case will be declared after six weeks, officials said.

"Today, lawyers from both sides exchanged documents for verification," an official said.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) group led by Sharad Pawar has filed disqualification petition against the Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLCs Amol Mitkari, Satish Chavan, Aniket Tatkare, Vikram Kale and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, while the rival faction has filed similar pleas against NCP (SP) legislators Shashikant Shinde, Arun Lad and Eknath Khadse.

Founded by Sharad Pawar, the NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and the legislators supporting him joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

The Election Commission later allotted the party name 'NCP' and symbol 'clock' to the Ajit Pawar-led party, while the faction led by Sharad Pawar was named 'NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)' and his outfit's symbol is 'man blowing tutari' (traditional trumpet).

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar also recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP. PTI MR NP