Rival Shiv Sena factions allocated adjacent rooms in Parliament complex

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Sinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray will be neighbours in the Samvidhan Sadan as the two parties have been allocated rooms adjacent to each other.

Key BJP ally in ruling NDA, the TDP, has been allocated a room in Parliament House or the new Parliament building, according to an order issued by Lok Sabha secretariat's Estate and Heritage Management Branch on Wednesday.

The UBT faction will now occupy the room which once belonged to the BSP.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which holds the tag of a national party, has also been allocated a room in Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building.

The rooms have been allocated for the tenure of the 18th Lok Sabha which was constituted in June following parliamentary polls.

Another NDA ally Janata Dal (U) has been provided a room in Samvidhan Sadan.

Based on their numerical strength, parliamentary parties are allocated rooms in Parliament complex where they hold meetings. MPs of such parties use the room for rest and having meals.

The BSP now has only one MP in Rajya Sabha and no presence in Lok Sabha. PTI NAB ZMN