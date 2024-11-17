River Adi Ganga Gomti pollution: NGT directs authorities to take expeditious steps to tap drains

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities in Uttar Pradesh to take expeditious steps to tap untapped drains, besides taking all possible measures to maintain the riverine ecology of the Adi Ganga Gomti river in Jaunpur district.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding the drying up of the river and its chemical pollution, which has caused the death of a large number of fish.

In an order dated November 8, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that a joint team of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and district authorities had inspected the river and submitted a report.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that two drains flowing towards the river were untapped, according to the report.

It said the report is based on the team's visit during monsoon, when the river had high flow, whereas the tribunal was examining the issue of the river's deteriorating condition during the pre-monsoon season when it had a significantly low flow.

"However, having regard to the fact disclosed in the report/replies, we are of the view that the two untapped drains -- Bajrang Ghat drain 1 and Bajrang Ghat drain 2 -- having a gradient towards the river are required to be tapped at the earliest," the tribunal said.

It took note of the submissions of the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government that the two drains would be diverted and tapped under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2 scheme.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) directing the authorities to take expeditious steps to tap the two untapped drains and also, to ensure that during summer, when the water level in the river is low, all possible measures are taken to maintain the river ecology," the tribunal said.