River Ganga crosses danger mark in Sahibganj, around 20k people affected

Sahibganj, Aug 11 (PTI) Around 20,000 people are affected due to flood-like situation in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, with the water level of river Ganga river crossing the danger mark on Monday, an official said.

As precautionary measures, all government and private schools located in flood-prone or low-lying areas of the district have been closed till Tuesday, and around 50 relief camps have also been set up to deal with any untoward situations, he said.

The water level in the Ganga was recorded at 28.61 metres on Monday against the danger level of 27.25 metres.

"An estimated 15,000-20,000 people are affected due to flood-like situation in five blocks of the district, as water entered houses located along the banks of river Ganga," Sahibganj additional collector Gautam Bhagat told PTI.

He said that the district administration was providing dry rations such as flattened rice, jaggery, matchsticks, candles and plastic tarpaulin to the affected people.

"We have also set up around 50 relief camps in different blocks for the affected people, but they do not want to leave their houses. In case the situation turns worse, they will be shifted to the relief camps," he said.

A flood-affected person, Mohan Paswan said, "In every monsoon season, we see a flood-like situation in the area. We have been asked to shift to relief camp but shifting is not easy with household materials and domestic cattle." The government and private schools in the affected areas have already been closed.

"Government and private schools located along the banks of the river Ganga in the district, which are affected by floods, will remain closed on August 11 and August 12 to ensure the safety of the lives and property of students and teachers," according to a notice issued by the Sahibganj district administration.

The Sahibganj deputy commissioner, Hemant Sati, also urged people to avoid going near the Ganga river banks.

Sabhiganj Nagar Parishad city manager Biresh Kumar said out of 28 wards, 10 wards of the Nagar Parishad area are affected by the flood.

"The ward number - 2,3,4,11,13,17,18,22,23, and 24 - are affected by the flood-like situation. We are sprinkling bleaching powder and providing drinking water through tankers. Food materials are also being provided by the district administration," Kumar told PTI.

Jharkhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the onset of the Monsoon on June 17. The state has received 863mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 616.5mm between June 1 and August 11, which is 40 per cent surplus in total.

The Sahibganj district has also registered 11 per cent surplus rainfall. The district received 767.6 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 691.3mm from June 1 to August 11.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that intermittent rainfall might continue till August 15.

"A widespread rainfall is expected across Jharkhand on August 13," an official of Ranchi Meteorological Centre said. PTI SAN SAN RG