River-linking projects in Maharashtra to boost irrigation, curb drought, says minister

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday said the ongoing river-linking projects in the state will play a transformative role in boosting the irrigation facilities, ensuring water security and tackling drought.

Addressing a consultation meeting with investors and bankers on river-linking projects at the Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, the water resources minister said the key objective of the initiative was to ensure that every drop of water is used effectively for agriculture, industry and domestic purposes.

The major ongoing projects include linking of Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari, Nar-Par-Girna, Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari, Wainganga-Nalganga and Ulhas-Vaitarna-Godavari rivers.

"These projects will lead to sustainable development, drought control and balanced progress. They will also enhance farm incomes, generate rural employment and drive urban as well as industrial growth," the minister said, and appealed for collective efforts to build a "water-abundant" Maharashtra.

Vikhe Patil said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' guidance, the state government has prioritised strengthening the irrigation capacity.

Necessary approvals, land acquisition and financing for the projects would be resolved on priority, he said, adding, "Stakeholders' innovative ideas and collaborative solutions will be welcomed." PTI MR NP