River of symphony flows in Kashi as G20 Orchestra plays 'Sur Vasudha'

Varanasi, Aug 27 (PTI) In the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 101 musicians and vocalists from G20 member nations and invited countries came together here in Uttar Pradesh and dazzled an audience with a spellbinding orchestral performance.

Titled 'Sur Vasudha', the performance by the G20 Orchestra was put together under India's presidency of the influential grouping on Saturday night to mark the closing of the Culture Ministers' Meeting in the city.

The cast featured 61 musicians and vocalists from India and 41 musicians and vocalists from G20 nations and invitee countries. The artistes brought their traditional musical instruments and they played in perfect harmony in Benares -- the ancient city of music.

A Brazilian conga met an Indian mridangam, a Scottish bagpipe played in symphony with an Indian shehnai, Italian violins played along with the sarangi, the English flute in accord with the bansuri, and the French horn synced with the strains of the India sitar.

Delegates from the UK, Germany, and international bodies such as UNESCO, ICOMOS and ICOM attended the event and called it "mesmerising" and a "stunning and beautiful experience".

The nearly hour-long performance held at a convention centre here was attended by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides a large number of G20 delegates, and officials from the Ministry of Culture.

The opening piece of the enthralling concert was 'Sur Vasudha', which introduced the audience to all the sounds of the G20 Orchestra.

It was followed by the piece 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family), named after the theme of India's G20 Presidency, as 29 languages and cultural imprints from different countries merged into a river of symphonic choir.

Each vocalist, wearing their traditional costumes, sang 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in his or her own language in unison, bringing a magical experience on stage as visuals of smiling faces of people from across the world played on a giant screen in the backdrop.

The ensemble of musicians included a group from the Chennai Strings Orchestra, a performer from Turkiye who played the traditional Turkish instrument 'qanun', a Dutch musician playing a harp, besides a host of international vocalists and musicians.

"It was such a beautiful, special moment, and each one had the opportunity to know each other and know about and share their culture, and it was very, very special, unique moment tonight," vocalist Eleonara Bianchini told PTI, soon after the concert ended.

Vocalists from China, Japan, Mexico, Argentina and Canada, among others, added to the ethereal atmosphere heightened by beautiful stagecraft which also sought to mimic the ghats of Ganga in Varanasi.

Many of them have come to India for the first time as part of this orchestra.

"It was amazing for me, and fantastic. I am happy to be part of this project. It is my first visit to India and I wish that I can come to India again, soon," Mandy Chan, a vocalist from China, told PTI.

The music for the concert was composed by an Indian duo -- vocalist and conductor Soumyojit Das and pianist Sourendro, who were also part of the ensemble.

The artistes from across the globe earlier practiced together through internet platforms. Later, they all practiced in Varanasi after arriving here a week ago.

In a post-concert interaction with PTI, Soumyojit Das said, "We (he and Sourendro) were asked by the Ministry of Culture to compose, direct and conduct this orchestra. We worked for the last six-seven months, and brought this performance to all of you." "It has six pieces, and we just wanted to establish the basic ethos of G20, especially at a cultural meet, that it is truly 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," Das said.

The six pieces in sequence were -- 'Sur Vasudha', 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'One Earth', 'One Family', 'One Future' and 'Continuum'.

This last piece of the concert marks the continuity of the G20 as India will later this year hand over the presidency of the bloc to Brazil.

In that spirit, Union Minister Meghwal and Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the ceremonial baton to the performers from Brazil on stage.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan had on Friday told reporters here that Indonesia, which held the G20 presidency immediately before India's tenure, had put together a G20 Orchestra which had performed at Borobudur.

"Our minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had made a commitment in Indonesia during a G20 meeting to continue this special orchestra, and 'Sur Vasudha' is part of that commitment," he said.

The concert celebrates India and its ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' that also is at the core of India's G20 presidency, Mohan said. PTI KND ANB ANB