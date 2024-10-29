River Yamuna demarcation work complete in Noida, Ghaziabad: UP to NGT

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh authorities have informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) the demarcation of the River Yamuna’s floodplain zone in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Gautam Buddha Nagar have been completed except for a three-kilometre stretch.

The NGT was hearing a matter pertaining to the unauthorised constructions in the floodplain zone of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers in the three UP districts.

In an order passed on October 24, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted following the tribunal’s previous order, the state’s irrigation department had filed a compliance report dated October 16.

The report disclosed except for the three-kilometre stretch located upstream of the Okhla Barrage, the demarcation of flood plain zone of River Yamuna in the three districts was complete.

The bench made note of the submissions of the additional advocate general (AAG) seeking two months to complete the remaining demarcation work.

In a connected matter over the demarcation of the floodplain zone of River Hindon in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, the tribunal noted the report of the executive engineer of Ghaziabad’s irrigation and construction division, saying the map with the relevant contours was yet to be received from the Survey of India.

"AAG, state of UP has informed that the total length of River Hindon is 371 kilometre and the stretch of River Hindon in Ghaziabad is 56 kilometre and in Gautam Buddha Nagar about 45 kilometre," the tribunal said.

The NGT recorded the map would be received by February 2025, following which the demarcation works would be completed within four months.

The tribunal directed the state of UP to file a progress report and posted the matter on March 3, 2025. PTI MNR AMK