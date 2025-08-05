Rivers, dams swell after heavy rains; IMD issues ''red alert'' in four Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI) Heavy overnight rains triggered widespread waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas across Kerala on Tuesday, causing rivers and dams in several districts to swell. The IMD issued a red alert for four districts, warning of "extremely heavy rainfall." Parts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad witnessed severe flooding on roads and homes as the downpour continued unabated.

The India Meteorological Department attributed the intense weather to cyclonic circulations over southern Kerala and upper-level systems stretching from the Bay of Bengal to the Tamil Nadu coast.

As a result, the state is likely to experience "heavy rainfall and strong winds" over the next few days.

A 'red alert', indicating "extremely heavy" rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, was issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

The IMD also upgraded the alert level from 'yellow' to 'orange' in three additional districts, taking the total number of districts under orange alert (11-20 cm of rain) to eight. The remaining two districts are under a yellow alert (6-11 cm of rain).

Several dams used for power generation and irrigation in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad are currently at the 'third stage of alert' due to rising water levels.

In Kochi, a private taxi plunged into an open canal adjacent to a road that was submerged following heavy rains. Police said the driver, who was using a navigation app, failed to see the canal as the road was completely waterlogged.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued an advisory warning of sea surges and high waves measuring 1.7 to 1.8 metres along the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam coasts till 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Fishermen and coastal residents have been urged to remain vigilant.