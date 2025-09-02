Rivers flow near alert level, max temperature falls 10 deg below normal as rains pound Jammu

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) The water levels of most rivers and streams in the Jammu division are flowing near their alert levels as torrential rains pounded the region throughout the day, plummeting the day temperature 10 degrees below the average.

Police and SDRF personnel instructed people living in low-lying areas near the river to relocate to safer places amid the prediction of rain continuing till Wednesday afternoon.

People have also been asked to remain cautious and stay away from the swollen water bodies and vulnerable areas prone to landslides.

Authorities extended the closure of all government and private schools on Wednesday. The Board of School Education announced the postponement of exams of Classes 10 and 11 scheduled for September 3. Jammu University also suspended classes on Wednesday.

At 8 pm, the water level in the Tawi river in Jammu city was recorded at 13.5 feet, just 0.5 feet below the alert level and 3.5 feet below the danger mark, officials said.

They said the Chenab is also flowing at 30.5 feet, a couple of feet below alert level. The Tarnah, Ujh and Ravi rivers in Kathua, and the Tawi in Udhampur crossed the alert levels during the day but started receding in the evening following a break in the rains.

The Basantar river in Samba also crossed the alert level of four meters during the day and is still increasing, the officials said. In a fresh weather forecast at 8.50 pm, the weather department predicted a spell of heavy to very heavy rain at many places in Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Ramban districts during the next 14-16 hours.

It also predicted moderate to heavy rain or brief intense showers at many places of the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir. Heavy rain is also likely in Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam during the next 14-16 hours.

Cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging are also likely at a few vulnerable places.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 23.4 degrees Celsius -- 10 notches below the season's average -- while the night temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius – 2.9 notches below the average.

Batote in Ramban recorded the highest rainfall of 55.1 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, followed by Bhaderwah in Doda, 42.6 mm, Katra, 32.7 mm and Jammu, 11.4 mm. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD