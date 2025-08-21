Rivers flowing through 5 Jharkhand cities to be rejuvenated soon: Officials

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) Rivers flowing through five cities in Jharkhand will soon be rejuvenated and an eco-friendly environment developed under a central government scheme, officials said on Thursday.

Cities such as Adityapur, Chas, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Sahibganj (Rajmahal) in Jharkhand have been selected for the first phase of the rejuvenation of Ganga, Damodar, Kharkai, Harmu and Swarnarekha rivers, they said.

The project will be taken up under the Urban River Management Plan (URMP), which is one of the key components of the River Cities Alliance (RCA).

The project aims at cleaning river water and ensuring the uninterrupted flow, the officials said, adding that promoting activities, such as riverfront development and plantation to create an eco-friendly environment, are also part of the initiative.

In a state-level workshop organised on the project on Wednesday, Jharkhand Urban Development and Housing Department secretary Sunil Kumar said every city has different challenges, and thus a specific plan should be prepared for each city.

Kumar said states with larger Ganga river basins have benefited more from the Centre's Namami Gange programme.

"Since Jharkhand has only an 80-km stretch of the Ganga, its tributaries should also be included in this programme. These rivers ultimately contribute to the Ganga river water. This project will help keep the water of the Ganga river clean and ensure free-flowing," he said.

The state government has already been running several programmes for the conservation, restoration, beautification and management of rivers in the state.

"Our effort is to keep rivers on the priority list for infrastructure and urban development. Works are underway on riverfront development and for constructing STPs, ensuring plantation and an eco-friendly environment surrounding the rivers," he said.

Suraj Kumar, Director of the Namami Gange Project in Jharkhand, stated that all urban local bodies should enhance public participation and involve every stakeholder while preparing the urban river management plan. PTI SAN BDC