Rivers in spate in Bihar after heavy rain

Patna, Aug 3 (PTI) The water levels in several rivers in Bihar have risen due to heavy rain in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department on Sunday, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gayaji, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda and Vaishali since August 2." Several key roads and many low-lying areas in Patna were waterlogged following incessant rain in the state capital on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared) for several districts, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Seikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran and Nawada for the next 48 hours.

Officials of the state Water Resources Department (WRD) said that incessant rain in several districts has caused rivers and streams to overflow.

The increased inflow also caused the water level in many dams to rise, they said.

Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to the rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places, they added.

No causality has been reported so far, and in certain areas in East and West Champaran, Bhagalpur and Patna districts, villagers of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the district administration.

"Owing to moderate to heavy rain in certain areas in the state, major rivers, including Ganga, Kosi, Sone, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla, and Adahrwa, are maintaining a rising trend in their courses in the past couple of days," the latest report of the WRD said.

Ganga, Gandak, Burhi Gandak and Kosi rivers are flowing above the danger level in Bhagalpur, at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna, Nawada, Supaul, Khagaria, it added.

"Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend throughout their courses, engulfing low-lying localities along their courses. However, all embankments are safe," a senior WRD official said. PTI PKD ACD