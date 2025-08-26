Rivers, streams flow in spate as rains lash most parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, causing rivers and streams to flow in spate and prompting authorities to urge people to refrain from venturing in and around the hill slopes and water bodies.

The water level in the Sheshnag Nallah in the Betaab Valley of Pahalgam breached its all-time highest level of 5.68 feet and was flowing at 6.02 feet, officials said. While the flood alarm level for the stream is 4.59 feet, the danger mark is 5.09 feet.

According to officials, the sudden rise in the water level in the stream suggests that a cloudburst or very heavy rainfall might have occurred in the upper reaches of the region.

While the rains brought down the day temperatures by several degrees across the Kashmir Valley, officials said there is a chance of the Jhelum river water level rising till Tuesday evening due to continuous rainfall.

After that, the water level in the river will start coming down, they said, and asked people residing in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

The meteorological department has said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with moderate to heavy showers over the southern parts of Kashmir on Tuesday.

From August 27 to 29, a brief spell of rain is likely to occur at a few places, while from August 30 to September 1, moderate rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir.

Officials said the authorities here have issued an advisory to people in view of the inclement weather with a forecast of intense rain, cloudbursts or flash floods in parts of the Kashmir Division from August 26 to September 1.

"The people of the Kashmir Division in general and those residing in flood-prone, landslide-prone, and low-lying areas are advised to refrain from venturing in and around the slopes and water bodies until the weather improves," the advisory said.

"Tourists, Shikara operators, sand miners, and those operating near Jhelum, other rivers, lakes, and water bodies across the Kashmir Division shall not attempt to cross or operate before verifying the prevailing conditions and situation of these water bodies and their tributaries," it added.