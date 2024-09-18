Riyad Mathew elected chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of the Malayala Manorama Group, has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2024-25, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Mathew is also a director on the board of the Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009. He was the chairman of the PTI board for 2016-17.

Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Limited representing advertisers/clients on the ABC Council was unanimously elected as deputy chairman of the bureau, the ABC statement said.

Mohit Jain of Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited, representing publisher members on the council, was unanimously re-elected as secretary.

Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. representing advertising agencies members was unanimously re-elected treasurer.

Pratap G Pawar of Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd., Shailesh Gupta of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., Praveen Someshwar of HT Media Ltd., Dhruba Mukherjee of ABP Pvt. Ltd., Karan Darda of Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd., and Girish Agarwal of DB Corp Limited are the members on the Bureau's Council of Management for 2024-25.

Mathew served as a board member of the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI) till May 2023 and is now chairman of the IPI INDIA.

He was also a director on the board of directors of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and a board member of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM).

Mathew has done his Masters in Journalism from University of Maryland and trained at The Washington Post, The Washington Times and Capital News Service.

Malayala Manorama Group has more than 40 publications in 5 languages and also has presence in television, radio, music and cyberspace.

Malayala Manorama Group also has a strong presence in GCC.