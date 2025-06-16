RJD alleges JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha indulged in nepotism, got daughters appointed as govt counsels in SC

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday slammed Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha whose daughters have been appointed as government counsels in the Supreme Court, alleging that this amounts to nepotism and snatching away the rights of the Dalits and backwards.

In a post on X, the RJD alleged that Sanjay Jha's daughters, "who do not have any special qualifications, have been together appointed on the same day" as special counsels in the Supreme Court. This amounts to depriving the Dalits and extremely backward classes of such appointments, it added.

"Both the daughters of JDU's acting national president Shri Sanjay Jha ji are made Group-A panel counsels in the Supreme Court on the same day, without even having any special work experience. How many sons and daughters of Dalits, backwards and extremely backward leaders, MPs, ministers or workers of the JDU have the privilege of achieving this feat in a single day without any experience? But is this why the backward, extremely backward and Dalits are deprived?" the RJD asked.

"This is a classical example of how some people shamelessly pretend to be superior and meritorious by snatching away the merit, talent, rights and privileges of Dalits, backward and extremely backward classes," the RJD said in the post.

RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha claimed that the relatives of the BJP-led NDA leaders have been benefitting from the parties being in power.

"The pressure of the coalition is working on Modi ji... the government should remain afloat. Is this not snatching away the rights of a large section? "Were there no better, eligible candidates? Were there no candidates from backward, Dalit, extreme backward groups? Or were these seats reserved for the coalition?" Jha said, while mounting an attack on the JDU leader.

"This is nepotism," he added.

There was no reaction from the JD(U) leader, a Rajya Sabha MP, to the allegations.

Bihar goes to polls later this year. The ruling NDA, which includes the JD(U), BJP, HAM and LJP (RV), will face the Mahagathbandhan, which consists of the RJD as the largest party, along with Congress and the Left parties.